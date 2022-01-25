Dwayne Johnson is working on a secret videogame movie

Dwayne Johnson is developing a videogame movie adaptation, but we don’t yet know which one it will be – which is sure to lead to much speculation in the gaming community. This will be the third time that The Rock has dipped his toe into the gaming world, after Doom (2005) and Rampage (2018).

In a recent interview with Men’s Journal, Johnson said; “I can’t tell you which game in particular we’re doing, but there will be an announcement this year. We’re going to bring one of the biggest, most bad-ass games to the screen—one that I’ve played for years. I’m really excited to bring it to fans around the world. Of course we’re going to do right by our gamer friends—but really we’re just going to make a great movie.”

Those in the know are presuming it will be an Xbox game, most likely Gears of War, but this is currently just conjecture. Johnson’s previous game adaptations have been a mixed bag, with Doom having 18% on Rotten Tomatoes and not faring well at the box office.

Of course, between 2005 and now, Johnson’s movie star power has risen stratospherically. He now has much more creative control over his projects, frequently producing them, as well as starring in them. Rampage fared better with the critics and made $430 million at the box office.

Johnson will next be seen in his first foray into the world of superheroes, with DC’s Black Adam. Given that he is most often associated with action-comedies, the character of Black Adam was perhaps a surprising choice for Johnson. He is a violent antihero, who was formerly enslaved and is bent on revenge.

