Game of Thrones: who is Daenerys in love with?

Who is Daenerys Targaryen in love with? When the fantasy series Game of Thrones came to an end, people weren’t happy. After eight seasons and a lot of waiting, fans thought the TV series had rushed to the finish line and tripped over its own dragon tail in the process.

Still, the wheel keeps on turning, and now there’s a brand new show set in Westeros, House of the Dragon. The series tracks the trials and tribulations of the Targaryen family as two factions — one led by Rhaenyra Targaryen and the other by her half-brother Aegon Targaryen II — battle for the Iron Throne.

House of the Dragon has been a huge hit, and it’s revived interest in the original series. So much so that people are now trying to remind themselves about old plots and stories they’ve forgotten. Stories like ‘who is Daenerys in love with?’

Who is Daenerys in love with?

Daenerys had three main loves across Game of Thrones, Khal Drogo, Daario Naharis, and Jon Snow. Khal Drogo was the first of her lovers, and although Dany was forced to marry the horse lord as part of her brother’s plot to take back the Iron Throne, their shared tenacity and bravery led to them falling in love.

Daenerys eventually became pregnant with Drogo’s son, but when the Dothraki warlord was injured, the healer Mirri Maz Duur used the opportunity to kill the baby and Drogo. Dany’s next love was the sellsword Daario Naharis.

Daario was a charming rogue who sold his sword to the Dragon Queen, but he quickly fell for Daenerys. Unfortunately, while Daenerys was happy for him to warm her bed, she realised he wasn’t the most appropriate match for a would-be queen. So when Daenerys left Mehreen, she left Daario behind as well.

And last but not least, we have Jon Snow, Dany’s final love. Dany and Jon met when he came to ask for her help in the war against the Night King, and although they got off to a rocky start, they quickly came to respect each other.

Over time that respect grew into love, a matter slightly complicated by the fact that Jon is her nephew, not that the Targaryens let that bother them too much. Ultimately Jon betrayed Dany, killing her when it became clear her quest for the Iron Throne had made her bitter and twisted.

While we wait for House of the Dragons season 2, why not check out our guides on some of the best House of the Dragon characters, including Daemon Targaryen, Alicent Hightower, and Larys Strong.