House of the Dragon: why does Daemon think Viserys was murdered?

Why does Daemon think Viserys was murdered? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10. The news of King Viserys I Targaryen’s death has finally reached Dragonstone to the horror of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen.

Yet despite his grief, Daemon Targaryen cannot shake his paranoia, demanding that Princess Rhaenys, who brought the news on the back of her dragon Meleys, tell him if the Hightowers and Greens murdered Viserys. But we all saw the state Viserys was in, and Rhaenyra Targaryen didn’t blame her enemies for his death, so why does Daemon think Viserys was murdered?

Daemon presumably believes that his brother was murdered because while his brother wasn’t in the best of health when he last saw him, he seemed to be recovering. The news that he suddenly died when he and Rhaenyra left King’s Landing, allowing the greens to crown Aegon II king n doubt seems suspicious to him.

We previously saw in the fantasy series that Daemon was suspicious of the Maesters treating Viserys. We saw him sniffing his brother’s medicine, and he accused the Hightowers of keeping the king deliberately addled on milk of the poppy.

Sadly as well, it’s likely that Daemon is in a bit of denial. For all his faults, we know Daemon did love Viserys, even if he couldn’t stand his perceived weakness.

Is Daemon right about the Hightowers killing Viserys?

There’s no evidence that the Hightowers killed Viserys. It’s possible that the Hightowers used their influence over the Maesters to bump the king off, but honestly, it seems unlikely. As ambitious as Otto was, he didn’t need to kill the already poorly Viserys to steal the throne. He simply had to bide his time.

