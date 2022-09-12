House of the Dragon: Rhaenyra and Daemon’s relationship explained

Rhaenyra and Daemon’s relationship explained. In the land of Westeros, incest is considered the vilest sin. Those who practise this monstrous act are rejected from society and openly mocked. The only exception to this is House Targaryen, who’ve long practised incest to keep their Valyrian blood ‘pure’.

While House of the Dragon has mostly skirted around the rather gross practice in episode 4, ‘King in the Narrow Sea’ finally tackled the theory subject. During a visit to a brothel Rhaenyra and her uncle, Daemon, were swept up in the heat of the moment and began kissing. The pair very nearly committed an abominable sin, but Daemon came to his senses before he deflowered the heir to the Iron Throne.

Still, the drama series episode hinted that there was still a spark between uncle and niece, so what’s going on with Rhaenyra and Daemon’s relationship? Warning potential spoilers for House of the Dragon ahead and if you’re of a sensitive disposition, you may need a sick bag it’s going to get squicky.

Rhaenyra and Daemon’s relationship explained

As we mentioned, Rhaenyra and Daemon are niece and uncle, respectively. In the fantasy series, they’ve always been friendly with each other, but it wasn’t until episode 4 that those warm feelings bubbled over into something more. So where’s it going?

Well, as we learned in The King In the Narrow Sea, Rhaenyra went on to marry Ser Laenor Velaryon after her father, King Viserys, threatened to disinherit her. In the books, their marriage wasn’t a particularly loving one, although Rhaenyra did what was expected of her as a woman in Westeros.

Rhaenyra bore Laenor three children, Princes Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey Velaryon (although there’s some debate as to the children’s true parentage). After Laenor was killed in an argument with Ser Qarl Correy (there are some claims that Daemon paid Qarl to kill Laenor), Rhaenyra reunited with her uncle.

Rhaenyra and Daemon married while at Dragonstone (to prevent Viserys from forbidding the marriage). Unsurprisingly the news sent shockwaves through King’s Landing, and Viserys was beside himself with rage, although he did not disinherit his daughter. Rhaenyra had two children with Daemon, Princes Aegon and Viserys Targaryen.

After Viserys died, Rhaenyra’s enemies at court crowned her half-brother king in her stead, and so began the first Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of Dragons. Both Rhaenyra and Daemon would perish during this conflict, which greatly weakened the House Targaryen, but it wasn’t the end of their line.

While Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey all died in the Dance, Princes Aegon and Viserys Targaryen would survive and eventually rule Westeros as King Aegon III and later Viserys II.

