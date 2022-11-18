House of the Dragon: is Vhagar a girl?

Is Vhagar a girl? The fantasy series House of the Dragons has introduced plenty of new dragons, including Seasmoke, Meleys, Arrax, and Caraxes, but none are mightier than Vhagar.

The largest and oldest dragon of its day, Vhagar, is a living weapon large enough to swallow smaller dragons whole.

Interestingly, though, despite it being said several times in the TV series, fans want to know whether Vhagar is a girl or a boy. Well, don’t say we never do anything for you; here’s the answer you seek.

Is Vhagar a girl?

Yes, Vhagar is a she-dragon, but not just any old she-dragon. She’s the greatest she-dragon in the history of Westeros. You see, Vhagar, like Balerion and Meraxes, was one of the dragons used by Aegon the Conqueror and his sister-wives to conquer the individual fiefdoms of Westeros and forge them into the Seven Kingdoms we know and love.

YouTube Thumbnail

