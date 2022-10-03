House of the Dragon: how does Aemond Targaryen lose his eye?

How does Aemond Targaryen lose his eye? When the fantasy series House of the Dragon introduced us to Aemond Targaryen, we saw he was an impetuous but brave boy willing to do whatever he needed to to get a dragon of his own.

Now in House of the Dragon episode 7, he’s finally got his wish. He’s claimed the imposing she-dragon Vhagar who helped Aegon the Conqueror bring the Seven Kingdoms to heel. But the bonding cost Aemond something precious. Here’s how Aemond Targaryen lost his eye.

How does Aemond Targaryen lose his eye?

Aemond Targaryen loses his eye in a fight with his nephew Lucerys Velaryon. The fight broke out after Aemond bonded with the dragon Vhagar and cruelly mocked his cousins – Baela and Rhaena Targaryen – who had hoped to take the dragon for themselves.

After cruelly mentioning the death of Vhagar’s last rider – Baela and Rhaena’s mother Laena – Jacaerys stepped in to protect the girls. Still, Aemond mocked Jacaerys’ and Lucerys’ rumoured parentage, and things escalated. Jacaerys drew a knife and tried to attack Aemond with it, but he was quickly disarmed.

While Aemond dealt with Jacaerys, he didn’t notice Lucerys picking up the blade, and the young prince managed to slash his uncle’s face. While Queen Alicent was mortified that her son had been mutilated, Aemond was unphased as he said it was worth losing an eye to claim a dragon.

How does Aemond lose his eye in the books?

Just like in the TV series Aemond lost his eye in a fight with Lucerys Velaryon. Unlike in the show, however, the fight was with wooden swords, and it was only when Aemond called the princes “Strongs” that Lucerys slashed his eye.

Following the attack, Aemond placed a sapphire in his empty socket, something we’re unlikely to see on the show. He was known to wear an eye patch on occasion as well because he didn’t want to terrify those in the royal court of a more sensitive disposition.

