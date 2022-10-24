House of the Dragon: what has Aemond put in his eye socket?

What has Aemond put in his eye socket? Warning minor spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10. In the final episode of the fantasy series House of the Dragon, we once again meet the brave, if callous, prince Aemond Targaryen.

While he’s only, young Aemond’s already made a name for himself, taming the great she-dragon Vhagar and growing into a skilled swordsman capable of sparring with the Kingsguard. Aemond’s most distinguishing characteristic, however, is his left eye, or his lack of a left eye.

Aemond lost his eye in a fight with his nephew Lucerys Velaryon, the son of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, when he was just a child. Still, it seems like he’s found a replacement, but what has Aemond put in his eye socket?

What has Aemond put in his eye socket?

Aemond has replaced his missing eye with a sapphire. In the book Fire and Blood, we learn that when Aemond goes to battle, he wears the sapphire as it makes him look more intimidating.

When he’s at King’s Landing, however, he wears the eye patch as he doesn’t want to frighten the lords and ladies of the land with the scars around his eye socket.

