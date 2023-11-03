We have exciting news about the new Game of Thrones spin-off

It looks like Game of Thrones might start rivaling Yellowstone in terms of in-universe spin-offs, as HBO has finally started work on a second Game of Thrones prequel.

But unlike House of the Dragon, which takes place around 200 years prior to the main show, this new Game of Thrones series, entitled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is set around 100 years before the OG show. That puts it around 100 years after the events of House of the Dragon.

A King of the Seven Kingdoms was first announced in April alongside the rebranded streaming service Max. Similar to the House of the Dragon characters, we can expect to meet the distant relatives of some of our favorite Game of Thrones characters. And we don’t have to wait too long either because the series is ready to start production.

According to Casey Bloys, HBO’s chief content officer, production on the new fantasy series is set to start in spring 2024, pending a resolution to the ongoing Actor’s Strike.

We can also be assured that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is in safe hands, with George R.R. Martin himself writing and executive-producing alongside Ira Martin. House of the Dragon’s showrunners, Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will also be executive producing. House of the Dragon was one of the best TV series of 2022, so needless to say, we have high hopes for this second spin-off.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will be based on George R.R. Martin’s ‘Dunk and Egg’ novellas. This means that two characters we’re bound to see are Ser Duncan ‘Dunk’ the Tall and Aegon ‘Egg’ Targaryen.

Fans of the novels will know that these two characters are crucial to the Game of Thrones universe, as Duncan ends up the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard and Aegon becomes the King of the Seven Kingdoms. Aegon is also the paternal grandfather of Mad King Aerys II Targaryen, so perhaps we will see a bit of that Targaryen madness play out…

In other words, don’t let the twee novella name fool you. It might sound like Doctor Seuss, but this is Game of Thrones we’re talking about, so we can probably expect fewer green eggs and ham and more dragon eggs and incest.

