GoT star didn’t like being “patronized” on the fantasy series set

We know that some stars of Game of Thrones didn’t always love the production. Particularly during the last season, there were a few issues with the writing and such in the hit show. One actor, Bella Ramsey, had problems well before that, but not with any creative choices.

Truly one of the breakout stars of Game of Thrones, Ramsey shot to fame quickly as Lyanna Mormont, the wily child general. Their performance was a highlight of the Game of Thrones cast, injecting a lot of energy into the fantasy series.

Speaking to The Independent, Ramsey revealed they didn’t like the separation that came with being a child actor on set. “The thing I hated the most was being patronized,” they state. “I didn’t like the fact that I could only be on set for a certain amount of time, and had to go and do tutoring.”

Ramsey appeared as Game of Thrones character Lyanna Mormont across three seasons of the TV series. Lyanna was a fierce asset in the Battle of Winterfell, joining Jon Snow and Sansa Stark first against Ramsay Bolton, and then against the Night King.

Ramsey understands why there are such strict regulations around child actors, but adds they didn’t see acting alongside their adult counterparts as a challenge. “I wasn’t intimidated by going onto a set with a load of people twice, three times my age,” they add.

“As I’ve grown up, I’ve learnt that I have autonomy to stand up for myself and for other younger people that I work with now. I want to enable them to advocate for themselves in the way that people older than me taught me to advocate for myself!”

Ramsey’s work speaks for itself, considering how quickly their speeches traveled after their requisite episodes aired. They were so good, they were a homerun for Ellie in The Last of Us cast, a massive role opposite Pedro Pascal’s Joel that they made great work out of.

Beyond killing mushroom zombies and icy fantasy zombies, Ramsey starred in Catherine Called Birdy, alongside Andrew Scott. They also lend their vocal talents to the new movie Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, a sequel to the Aardman classic.

You can find the second Chicken Run on Netflix now.