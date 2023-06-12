A ridiculous amount of people watched Arnold Schwarzenegger’s TV show

Arnold Schwarzenegger is synonymous with 80’s action movies, but the former Mr. Universe has recently made the transition to the small screen. Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger has swapped the silver screen for the small screen, appearing in the new Netflix series FUBAR.

FUBAR follows Luke Brunner (Schwarzenegger) and his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro), both of who are secret agents for the CIA. Here’s the catch, though, neither of them realizes that the other is a CIA agent. Sounds fun, right (And suspiciously like one of the best James Cameron movies, True Lies)?

Well, FUBAR may not end up on any list of the best TV series, but it clearly has its fans. According to Netflix, between May 29 – June 4, 2023, 88,030,000 people sat down to watch the thriller series, making it the most-watched show on Netflix during the aforementioned period.

For context, that means more people have sat down and watched FUBAR than live in Germany. Imagine the entire country of Germany sitting down to watch this show. Have you done that? OK, well, that’s five million less than all those who tuned in to Arnie’s new show.

Unfortunately, while it might be getting a lot of views, FUBAR’s proved less popular with critics. The show scored a relatively weak 51% on Rotten Tomatoes, and Metacritic scored it 48 out of 100 based on 24 reviews. But what do the critics know?

With numbers like those, it’s possible we may get news on a potential FUBAR season 2 soon. Netflix has a Tudum event scheduled for June 17th, 2023, in Brazil, so if Arnie’s going to be back, we expect that’s when we’ll hear about it.

