FUBAR season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and news

What is the FUBAR season 2 release date? The spy-comedy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger follows the story of a father and daughter working for the CIA, unbeknownst to each other. Once they find out, they have to find a way to work their issues (and a case) out.

The Netflix show marks Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s first scripted leading role in a TV series, which is exciting after we’ve spent years enjoying him kicking ass in some of the best action movies. FUBAR stands for Fucked Up Beyond All Repair/Recognition, by the way.

But is there going to be more after season 1? Here’s what we know about a potential FUBAR season 2 release date.

FUBAR season 2 release date speculation

If season 2 of FUBAR happens, we think it would have a summer 2024 release date, pending the 2023 Writers Strike’s length.

Season 1’s Netflix premiere was May 25, 2023, so if greenlight quickly, we’re looking at over a year’s wait. There’s no guarantee Netflix will order another season of FUBAR, but if they do, just over a year between seasons is a good bet.

That being said, there’s a development issue affecting all of the best streaming services (which we go over in our 2023 Writers Strike explained guide), and if it doesn’t resolve soon, that’ll likely delay things massively and push season 2 into 2025.

FUBAR season 2 cast speculation

We can’t see a second season of FUBAR happening without Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner and Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner in the cast list.

If announced, Netflix will certainly want to keep Schwarzenegger front and center in FUBAR’s cast, because he’s the main draw here. Similarly, season 1 largely focuses on Barbaro’s Emma, so we imagine season 2 would also hinge on her involvement. We also reckon some recurring characters will move up to series regulars, and new faces will join, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Expected FUBAR season 2 cast list:

Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner

Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner

Jay Baruchel as Carter

Aparna Brielle as Tina

Andy Buckley as Donnie

Milan Carter as Barry

Fortune Feimster as Ruth

Barbara Eve Harris as Dot

Gabriel Luna as Boro

Fabiana Udenio as Tally Brunner

Travis Van Winkle as Aldon

What is FUBAR season 2 about?

We think FUBAR’s season 2 plot will follow Luke and Emma Brunner as they work together as father and daughter, although nothing’s confirmed yet.

In season 1 Luke and Emma find out they’re both CIA agents, with Luke coming out of retirement upon request. When they start working together, there are some misunderstandings and relationship issues to iron out, but in time, Emma appreciates what she’s gleaned from her father’s experience, and Luke respects her abilities. It was a lovely take on the usual buddy-cop dynamic.

We guess season 2 will see them as a solid team, tackling new problems with the help of Roo and the rest of the gang, while continuing to develop their personal and professional relationships.

Is there a FUBAR season 2 trailer?

There’s no FUBAR season 2 trailer. If another season is made, we think a trailer would release around a month before its release date, just like season 1’s did.

Netflix released a full season 1 trailer on April 19, 2023, just over a month before the first episodes premiered. We expect the same pattern for a possible season 2. In the meantime, you can revisit the best Arnold Schwarzenegger movies, or Netflix’s fun ‘Arnold Schwarzenegger Is Back, Baby!’ video below.

Where can I watch FUBAR season 2?

You’d be able to stream FUBAR season 2 on Netflix if it were to release. The series is exclusive to the streaming service.

Netflix is probably hoping viewers will think the show is one of their best comedy series yet. If that comes to fruition, expect season 2 to drop all its episodes at once there when a new chapter arrives.

How many episodes of FUBAR season 2 will there be?

We think a season 2 of FUBAR would likely have around eight episodes at approximately 50 minutes long, just like season 1 has. But there’s no official announcement yet.

FUBAR’s first season has eight episodes with running times of just under an hour. 8 episodes is a good amount, giving us enough to last a while but not so many that they stretch the story thin. That’s a good benchmark for a second season.

That’s everything on season 2 so far!

