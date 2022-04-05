Courteney Cox tries terrifying Friends face filter

Courteney Cox arguably has one of the most recognisable faces in the world of film and TV, after her starring role in the incredibly popular comedy TV series Friends. However, the actor took to Instagram recently and tried out some crazy Friends face filters on the app, and the results were both hilarious and extremely terrifying.

Cox played the neurotic Monica Geller on the hit show, which ran throughout the ‘90s and early 2000s, becoming an iconic staple of popular culture even to this day. The actor reunited with her Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt Le Blanc last year for the long-awaited Friends celebration, but there are no plans to continue the actual series.

On her Instagram account, Cox tried out an unknown app which transformed her into the six main characters from Friends, with a range of bizarre results. In some instances, Cox couldn’t even work out who she was meant to be in the images. In the spirit of Chandler Bing, we ask ‘could this app be any more horrifying?’

As Cox takes on the face of her fellow Friends characters Rachel, Ross, Phoebe, Joey, and Chandler, she laughs and tries to guess who is who. To be honest, we don’t have a clue either.

Cox describes it as “the worst app ever,” and we kinda agree. Whoever made this monstrosity has clearly never watched Friends… or met another human being before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)



You can watch all episodes of Friends on the streaming service Netflix, and you can also see Courteney Cox in action in the horror movie Scream.