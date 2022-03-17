Scream 6 to shoot in June, reveals Courtney Cox

After Scream 5 breathed new light into the horror movie franchise (for better or worse), original Scream star Courtney Cox revealed that she would be returning to Woodsboro in a matter of months, as filming on the latest iteration of the scary movie series is set to begin in June.

“I got the script yesterday. I haven’t read it yet, I just got it,” Cox revealed on Variety’s Just a Variety podcast. “I’m excited to read it, and I know they’re gonna start filming I think in June, in Canada. I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything. Let me tell you the killer!”

Sadly, the Friends alum ended up staying schtum about who the killer is going to be, but her inclusion in the upcoming Scream movie does indicate that, once again, Gale Weathers will be the unluckiest journalist in the world as she’s drawn into the games of Ghostface. But this return leaves one question on everyone’s lips. If Cox, who has been in all six Scream movies, is indeed returning, does this mean that we might see more original cast members like Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott?

According to Comicbook.com, Campbell confirmed in February 2022 that she has been approached — but, at the time of her interview with the outlet, was yet to get her hands on a script. “They have approached me. There’s no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told,” she said. “Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what’s going on. You know, we’ll see. I’ll read the script and see how I feel.”

In terms of who else will be returning to Scream 6, we can probably expect some of the younger surviving cast members from the previous film to return, including Melissa Barrera and Mason Gooding. In terms of who the new victims will be, we’ll have to wait and see.

Not much is known about the plot, but with the start of production imminent, we will be sure to give you updates as and when they come out. Meanwhile, as you wait for more news, why not check out some of the best Netflix horror movies?