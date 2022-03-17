Lisa Kudrow would like to see a Friends reboot with a new cast

Is there any property left in the film and TV world that hasn’t been lined up for a remake, reboot, or sequel now? The entertainment industry seemingly loves to tread the beaten path and try to inject new life into existing movies and TV series, and according to Friends star Lisa Kudrow, the hit comedy show should be next.

Friends is one of the most popular and most successful sitcoms of all time, running for ten seasons between 1994 and 2004. Although the show ended nearly 20 years ago, it still pulls in a huge viewership, especially on streaming service Netflix.

But can you imagine if they made Friends today? Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay on the show, says she would love to see it happen. In a recent interview with Where Is The Buzz, the actor said she would be keen to see a modern spin on Friends, but only if they made it with an entirely new cast. Honestly, we’re not sold on the idea, but each to their own.

“I would. I would love to see what the now version of that would be,” Kudrow said when asked if she would like to see a Friends reboot. “I would love to see what that would be,” she added.

In the rather brief interview, Kudrow made it very clear that neither she, nor the rest of her original castmates would return for any reboot, though. Instead, she would rather see new actors take on the roles.

After the Friends Reunion show in 2021, fans of the sitcom were hopeful that we may see the iconic characters return to our screens for a new scripted season, but that is now looking increasingly unlikely.