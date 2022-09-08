Vin Diesel’s son has the best ending for the Fast and Furious movies

Only time will tell how the Fast and Furious movies end, but Vin Diesel’s already got one great possibility in the bag. His son has the perfect send off for the action movie franchise, that honours two of the original Fast and Furious characters in a rather poetic way.

During an interview with Shortlist, Diesel was asked about what finale he envisions for the science fiction movies. He has it all mapped out, and doesn’t give away anything, but gives a sweet anecdote from one of children. “My son said ‘I got the perfect ending for part two of Fast 10’,” Diesel recalls. “I said, ‘What?’ And he said, ‘You and Brian [O’Conner, played by the late Paul Walker] are at the beginning of a race, the cars go forward, your car lifts and then you cut the movie and that’s the last thing you ever see’.”

All together now: awww! That’s a particular cute way to bring to a close all the mainline adventure movies, going right back to what we all started living life a quarter mile at a time.

Diesel himself was chuffed, too: “I was like, ‘You’re a genius! That’s not bad, that’s brilliant!’” As good as it sounds, it’s likely not what’s in store now. Fast and Furious has become a different beast over the years, and there are a lot of loose ends to tie up should the be an definitive ending.

That said, perhaps Diesel’s Dom Toretto could drive into the sunset in such a manner. The franchise has started teasing him with a quiet life, as seen at the start of Fast 9 with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez). As it stands, the upcoming Fast 10 is the first of a two-part grand closing chapter, but there’ll be nothing slow and stead about what comes after.

Hobbs and Shaw 2 with Jason and Dwayne Johnson is on the horizon, as well as a women-led spin-off.