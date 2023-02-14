Sung Kang wants Gal Gadot back in the Fast and Furious movies

Fast and Furious movie fans were devastated when Gisele (Gal Gadot) died in Fast and Furious 6. But with on-screen lover Han Lue getting revived after initially meeting his maker, Sunk Kang, who plays the beloved Tokyo Drift character, told ComicBook that he wants to see Gisele getting the same treatment.

“Why can’t she [get brought back]” he pondered. When asked if he would be interested in reuniting with the DC movie actor, he added, “Who doesn’t? Who doesn’t want a load of Gal Gadot in their life?”

With Jason Statham returning as Deckard Shaw, there’s bound to be fireworks when his character faces off against Han. Teasing the confrontation ahead of the Fast and Furious 1o release date, Kang said, “Well, I mean, all kidding aside, Han has lost his love and there’s revenge from his side. He needs that. But the question is, how does a person or a man like Han enact his revenge? Is it by force or is it psychological? Is it emotional? What is it? I think that’s what I’m looking for to is how is that face-off approached? Is it traditional?”

He continued, “Because I don’t think one-on-one that he’s going to take Deckard Shaw. I mean, Deckard Shaw is Jason Statham. He knows martial arts. Han doesn’t. He knows no martial arts. I know for a fact, because Sung Kang knows no martial arts. If I know no martial arts, Han knows no martial arts. Han’s a lover. He’s not the fighter. So let’s see, let’s see.”

Other returnees for the action movie include Michael Rooker, John Cena, and Helen Mirren. They will be joined by the core Fast and Furious cast which include Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theron. We can also expect some brand new Fast and Furious characters played by Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno.

While we wait for the new movie, check out our guide to some of the best thriller movies of all time.