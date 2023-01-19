Fast and Furious movies made Vin Diesel drive slower

When you like life a quarter mile at a time, you might want to take it slow to appreciate the scenery – or just be safe. While promoting the sixth Fast and Furious movie, Vin Diesel revealed that the franchise has actually made him took his foot off the accelerator when driving personally.

“I used to get speeding tickets, back in New York when I was crazy,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “Then I started playing the Dom Toretto role, and I feel like if I’m caught one mile over the speed limit there’s going to be a national holiday.”

A day off might be a stretch, but if the man behind the main Fast and Furious character got in trouble speeding, you can imagine the internet’s reaction. The irony would be just too much to take. Thankfully, the action movie star sounds pretty grounded on the subject, choosing to adhere firmly to the rules of the road.

As the face of the franchise, Diesel wields a certain amount of influence, and it’s a relief to see him use that power wisely. The same can’t be said for the other Fast and Furious cast-members, who have spottier records.

“I got such a bad record with speeding because I got my license for Fast and Furious,” Michelle Rodriguez says, adding it’d be “impossible” to count how many speeding tickets she’s received. Oh dear. Let’s hope she’s simmered down since.

The Fast and Furious 10 release date is drawing closer and closer, the first of a two-part conclusion to the thriller movie franchise. Let’s leave the speeding to fictional superhero drivers, OK?

