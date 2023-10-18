Feeling down? Let the silliest Fast and the Furious scene cheer you up

In the two decades since the release of the first Fast and Furious movie, the saga has got progressively bigger, louder, and well….sillier. Fans of the action movie franchise disagree on whether ridiculous moments such as the characters going to space were high points or where the series jumped the shark. But we can guarantee that there’s one scene from Fast and Furious 6 that’s sure to put a smile on your face.

While the Fast and Furious movies are all about family, there has famously been some some feuding going on behind the scenes – chiefly involving Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. The two action movie heavyweights were vying for higher status amongst the Fast and Furious cast. This caused them to butt heads, or at least try to – despite the height discrepancy between them.

At the end of Fast and Furious 6, Johnson’s Hobbs pays a visit to Diesel’s Dom – and they begrudgingly show some respect between the cop and the criminal. But this scene has gone viral more than once because it’s blocked and edited in such a bizarre way. It looks as though Diesel and Johnson were not both on set at the same time, and they’ve tried to match it up during post-production – producing hilarious results.

When watching the Fast and Furious movies in order, you’ll notice that Dwayne Johnson comes and goes – as he branched out on his own in 2019’s Hobbs & Shaw and didn’t return for 2021’s F9. Johnson did return right at the end of Fast X for a little cameo, and fans will be hoping that if the next Fast movie really is the last, that Johnson is a major part of it.

It’s always going to be Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto that is the head honcho of the Fast and Furious characters, and while Diesel always had a fraternal relationship with Paul Walker, he’s clearly more threatened by Johnson. Allegedly Dom and Hobbs are meant to be side-by-side in the scene, but if you’re anything like us, your eyes and brain cannot compute that at all.

The least generous reading of the scene is that it was edited to make Diesel and Johnson look close to the same height, but with Johnson being 6 feet 5 – this was a too tall of an order (sorry, sorry). Whatever the reason behind the scene being shot and edited so strangely – us fans of the best action movie series are winners regardless. It’s probably the funniest scene across all ten of the movies.

