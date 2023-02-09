Jason Momoa’s Fast 10 movie villain is “bad news” for Dom Toretto

Empire magazine has some first-look images of new Fast and Furious cast members Jason Momoa and Brie Larson, who are joining the family for Fast and Furious 10. Momoa is a sparkly-jacketed, motorcycle-riding movie villain who is going to give Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto a run for his money.

Momoa has previously teased that; “even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric.” Momoa’s Fast X character reportedly has toenails painted purple and pink, with a lavender car to match. “I’m a peacock at the highest level and I’m having the time of my life.” He sounds like a 60s Batman villain, and that can only be a good thing.

“He’s an incredible new character,” promises director Louis Leterrier, speaking to Empire. “It’s 1,000 per cent Momoa.” And he’s not the only problem for the Fast family this time around, since Charlize Theron’s Fast and Furious character Cypher is still pulling all kinds of digital strings in her mysterious grand plan. “They are bad news, but one is more afraid than the other. One is worse news than the other,” Leterrier teases of the villain dynamic this time around.

Also entering the fray is Brie Larson’s mysterious Tess – but it’s not yet known where she lands on the hero-to-villain scale, which can be a slippery slidey affair in the Fast and Furious movies. “When you have fought so hard to keep your faith and protect your family, and literally change the world, which is the case of Dom Toretto, there is a price to pay,” warns the director. “His enemies are coming after him. There’s a total sum of enemies that are coming after him.”

Fast X will reportedly be the the first half of a two-part finale to the saga. Other new cast members include Reacher’s Alan Ritchson and Rita Moreno. Returning cast includes Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood, Sung Kang, Ludacris, and Tyrese Gibson.

While we wait for the release of Fast X in May, check out our guide to the best action movies and best thriller movies – for all your thrills and chills.