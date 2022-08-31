Jason Momoa wants to keep his dadbod after Fast and Furious 10

While we don’t know much about the plot of Fast X yet, we have had some clues and tidbits from the cast, especially the new additions to the franchise, who are all very excited to be there. Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, and Jason Momoa have given a few updates via interviews and social media which indicates they’ve been having a blast as part of the Fast Family.

Although we know that Momoa is playing a villain, he apparently won’t have the body or costume of a typical henchman. It sounds as though he’ll be more eccentric. Momoa recently told GQ; “It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this dude who plays [macho characters],” he says. “But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric.”

In the tenth Fast and Furious film, Momoa plays a villain whose toenails are painted purple and pink, with a lavender car to match, and who enjoys laughing maniacally as he blows up co-star Ludacris’s car. “I’m a peacock at the highest level and I’m having the time of my life,” Momoa grins.

The other difference from the Momoa we’re used to seeing in the likes of Aquaman is that he has a “dadbod.” In a recent appearance on the Late Late Show, Momoa said; “All good, still not really doing sit-ups. Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little longer, you know what I mean? Well, I don’t want to do any more sit-ups, so.”

The production of Fast X hasn’t been without its share of problems, however. Director Justin Lin left two weeks into filming due to creative differences. Filming on location in a Los Angeles neighbourhood has also been protested by local residents because the franchise has drawn dangerous street racers to the site, which is where Toretto’s market and cafe is in real life.

While we wait for Fast X to speed into cinemas, check out our guide to the best Fast and Furious characters, ranked.