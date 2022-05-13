Fast X adds Jack Reacher star Alan Ritchson to cast

Some significant muscle has just been added to the cast of Fast X in the form of Jack Reacher star Alan Ritchson. The giant man mountain joins Jason Momoa, another new cast member, to provide towering support to the rest of Fast Family, led by Vin Diesel.

A new director has still not been confirmed, since Justin Lin unexpectedly stepped away from the action movie at the end of April. Sources say that it is likely to be The Incredible Hulk and Transporter director Louis Letterier.

Jack Reacher is a beloved book character who is described as being 6 foot 5, nearly 250 pounds and having a 50 inch chest. Eyebrows were raised when Tom Cruise was cast as the character in the film adaptations, although the first movie released in 2012 was quite well received. The 6 foot 4 Alan Ritchson is certainly closer to the book character physically, at least, and the Reacher Amazon Prime TV series has been well-reviewed.

It is currently unclear whether Ritchson will be playing friend or foe to the Fast Family. Jason Momoa, who also happens to be 6 foot 4, has been cast as a villain, and Brie Larson is another new addition. Returning cast members include Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, and Charlize Theron.

Louis Letterier, who is the most likely candidate to step into the directing shoes of Justin Lin, has worked on acclaimed Netflix TV series Lupin and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance recently. He’s also behind the Transporter movies, Clash of the Titans, Now You See Me, and The Brothers Grimsby.

The tenth and eleventh Fast movies were supposed to serve as a two-part climax to the long-running action franchise, that has grown hugley and become almost unrecognisable since its humble beginnings. However, that was when Lin was on board to direct both movies, so this could potentially be up in the air.

While we wait for more news on the fate of the Fast Family, check out our guide the best Fast and Furious characters, ranked.