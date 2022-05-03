Fast and Furious 10 possibly getting The Transporter director

After Justin Lin announced that he would be stepping down as director of Fast and Furious 10, the question on everyone’s lips was who could possibly replace him in directing the tenth instalment in the action movie franchise.

Well, it seems like the wheels are in motion for Louis Letterier to take over as director of the next Fast and Furious movie, according to unnamed sources who spoke to Deadline. Louis Letterier has had an illustrious directing career, with his previous credits including MCU movie The Incredible Hulk, detective movie Now You See Me, and fantasy movie Clash of the Titans.

What he’s probably most well known for, however, is his work on The Transporter, an English-language French thriller movie. Deadline reports that according to insider sources, Leterrier is Universal’s top choice. However, a deal reportedly hasn’t closed just yet because of scheduling with his other projects. Insiders also told the outlet that Universal chief Donna Langley has had a great relationship with Leterrier over the years, claiming that he was their top choice to replace Lin after he announced his departure.

Lin announced that he was leaving the franchise as director on social media on April 26, but said that he would be staying on board as producer.

“With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X, while remaining with the project as a producer,” Lin said in the statement. “Over ten years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases.”

The Fast and Furious 10 release date is set for May 19, 2023.