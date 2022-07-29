Brie Larson teases Fast and Furious 10 role with on-set photo

The Fast and Furious family just keeps growing and growing, and ahead of the Fast and Furious 10 release date, we know that MCU star Brie Larson will be joining the team. Her role in the upcoming Fast and Furious movie is unknown at this time, but we did just get our first look at the actor on set.

Larson joins the Fast and Furious cast in an undisclosed role, though rumours strongly suggest she will be playing the sister of Fast and Furious character Brian O’Conner. The late Paul Walker may not be a part of the franchise anymore, but family is key to these action movies, so there’s a good chance Larson will be the link to O’Conner’s life outside fast cars and crime.

The actor took to Instagram recently to share a behind the scenes photo from the Fast X set. While the photos don’t really give much away, we do get to see Larson’s attire for the shoot and what appears to be a gun in her hand.

Larson is better known for playing the MCU character Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel. The actor has a busy time up ahead it seems, with plenty of MCU movies to keep her occupied as Marvel moves beyond Phase 4.

In the social media post, Larson sits on a highway surrounded by cars, with a blue backdrop suggesting some CGI work will be in place. By the sounds of her caption, this is just rehearsal, so her actual look for the final film may change of course.

She captioned the post: “When the PA asks if you need another tea during rehearsals,” in reference to the fact she is giving a thumbs up. Clearly, Vin Diesel is working his disaster movie co-stars hard.

We can’t wait to find out who Larson is playing in the upcoming thriller movie. In the meantime, check out all the times Larson has appeared in the MCU, with our guide to watching the Marvel movies in order.