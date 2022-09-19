Brie Larson shares first details about her Fast 10 character

She may be best known for playing the strongest Avenger in the MCU, but Brie Larson is swapping superhero movies for the Fast and Furious franchise. Now, the Captain Marvel actor has revealed the first details about her Fast and Furious character ahead of the Fast 10 release date.

Larson has shot to Hollywood stardom for her portrayal of the MCU character Carol Danvers and looks set to play a big role in Marvel’s Phase 5. Before that kicks off, though, she’s got a supersized Fast and Furious movie to deal with as she joins Dom Toretto and the gang for some NOS-infused action movie fun.

Very little has been shared about Larson’s involvement in the upcoming thriller movie since she joined the Fast and Furious cast, but now, the first details have been shared over on Brie Larson’s Instagram.

The actor posted a photo from the set of Fast 10, where she is smiling in front of a sign that says “13. Tess.” The caption simply reads “Name reveal,” meaning we finally know what Larson’s character will be called, at least.

It’s not a lot, but it’s a start. Of course, what we all really want to know is what Tess’ surname will be. Rumour has it, Larson’s character will play the sister of Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker). Knowing how important family is to the franchise, we wouldn’t be surprised.

