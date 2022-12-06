Fast and the Furious has an alternate ending you probably haven’t seen

The Fast and Furious movies have come a long way since the Brian and Dom’s drag race that capped off the first film. In the scene, the Fast and Furious characters go their separate ways in mutual respect, but an extended version adds an extra wrinkle to their departure.

A special ending included in some home media releases of the action movie has another scene that sets up the sequel, 2 Fast 2 Furious. Here, after Brian and Dom part, Brian is taken to the Toretto household by Sergeant Tanner as a last request, where he reveals to Mia Toretto that he’s left the police force and wants them to have a proper chance together. Credits roll.

It’s a small scene that’s predicated on a stronger sequel set up for the thriller movie. Looking now, you can see signs of where the franchise would go, since Brian, Dom, Mia, Letty and the rest of The Fast and the Furious cast become so tight-knit. But at the time that was just a twinkle in the eyes of Universal studio execs, and this doesn’t add much otherwise.

The Fast and the Furious in general seems so small now compared to what it’s become. Dom wanted to steal one million dollars worth of DVD players, and all of it occurs around just a few streets, now every adventure movie is set across three continents.

Even Earth has become too basic at this point, since Fast 9 went to space. It’s believed that Fast and Furious 10, the first of a two-part send-off, will return to the stars above for whatever else is coming. Louis Leterrier is directing that one, after Justin Lin stepped down.

You can count on one thing, it’ll all come down to family. Read our best family movies list for more on familial harmony.