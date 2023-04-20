Fast and Furious actor was a “tough dude”, says former co-star

It is no secret that The Fast and Furious movies aren’t easy flicks to film. There are stunts, high-stakes scenes and plenty of adrenaline – so it makes sense that the Fast and Furious cast has to be made out of harder-than-average stuff. However, now we have a firm confirmation that one Fast and Furious franchise star was truly a “tough dude.”

During an interview on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, actor Scott Caan opened up about his past co-star Paul Walker. Walker, best known for his role as the Fast and Furious character Brian O’Conner, previously worked with Caan on movies such as Varsity Blues and Into the Blue.

The two’s time together resulted in Caan getting to know Walker personally, and from their relationship, the actor could offer insight into Walker’s true character to fans. Primarily confirming that you didn’t want to mess with Brian O’Conner in real life.

“He was a tough, tough, tough kid. You don’t want to fight Paul Walker. You didn’t want to fight him. He’s so pretty that you’d think that he’s soft, but he was the first to jump out of the car if there was a beef,” Caan explained.

“He was the first to go protect a woman if she was getting mistreated. I remember a story where he was at a bar down south, and some dude was pushing his girl around, and the dude was this big bodybuilder,” the star continued. “Dude, who was like, ‘What you got to say, pretty boy?’ and Paul knocked him out and broke his arm. He was a tough, tough dude.”

Walker passed away in 2013 due to a car accident. However, his legacy lives on through his family, friends and the Fast and Furious franchise. It is heartening for fans to hear that despite a decade since his passing, Walker is still being fondly remembered, and folks are still sharing stories about him today.

