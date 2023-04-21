Join the Fast and Furious cast with this official site

Ever wanted to join Dom Toretto’s Fast and Furious family? Sure, you might not be paid millions of dollars like the rest of the Fast and Furious cast, but with the help of AI, you can get your own Fast X-style poster and trailer cameo ahead of the imminent Fast and Furious 10 release date.

In a free-to-use website powered by Universal, you can either take a selfie or upload an existing picture of yourself and let the AI gods work their magic to help you produce your own Fast and Furious character poster. And not just that, the site also lets you turn this poster into a snazzy video trailer that pits you alongside the likes of Vin Diesel, Brie Larson, and Jason Momoa.

We gave the tool a spin for ourselves, and you can see the results in the YouTube video below:

If this has inspired you to give the tool a try yourself, just click here, or copy and paste the following URL into your browser: https://www.fastxfamily.com/



In case you just stumbled upon this and were wondering what the new movie was all about, here’s the official synopsis for Fast X: “Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they must confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced. Fueled by revenge, a terrifying threat emerges from the shadows of the past to shatter Dom’s world and destroy everything — and everyone — he loves.”

Pretty intense, huh? To prepare, be sure to watch all the Fast and Furious movies in order, or give yourself a break from it all and check out some of the best movies of all time.