Fast and Furious 7 ending was originally “very different”

The Fast and Furious movies are renowned for taking things in crazy directions and keeping audiences on their toes, but the ending to the seventh instalment in the action movie series was initially going to be very different, before being changed for a sweet reason.

From sending Fast and Furious characters into space and stopping global threats, things are never straightforward in the world of Dominic Toretto and his crew. Each movie in the saga is always trying to go bigger and better than the last, which means lots of ideas get floated during development on how to advance this.

In an interview with Collider, filmmaker James Wan revealed the original idea for the ending of Fast and Furious 7 would have sent the thriller movie series down a very different path, but all that changed due to the death of Fast and Furious cast member Paul Walker.

“The original ending served a very different purpose. The original ending of Furious 7 was setting up the bigger world of where the Fast and Furious franchise could go into. When the tragedy happened all that became irrelevant,” Wan said.

“To the studio’s credit, they didn’t push for it, they realised how important it was to make a movie that finishes and is a tribute to Paul Walker. It was the right ending to go along with,” he adds.

Fast and Furious 7 paid tribute to the late Paul Walker wonderfully, and given the importance of family to the story of these movies, it made perfect sense. Since then, the series has gone from one extreme to another and we can’t wait to see how they top that in Fast 10.

