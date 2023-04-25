Fast and Furious 11 will be a landmark first for the action movies

The Fast and Furious movies have become renowned for their record-breaking ways, and Fast and Furious 11 is set to be no different. Back in 2015, Furious 7 broke $1 billion at the box office in just 17 days, and in doing so, surpassed a Guinness World Record that James Cameron movie Avatar previously held.

F9, which saw wrestler John Cena join the Fast and Furious cast, also broke a pandemic-era box office record back in 2021. With a $70 million box office debut, it became the biggest opening of any movie during the pandemic era, with the action movie‘s original 2020 release window being pushed back as a result of Covid-19.

Now, despite the Fast and Furious 10 release date being just around the corner, the eleventh instalment in the thriller movie series is already looking to make history as it celebrates a very special industry-wide landmark.

This is because, per Deadline, Christina Hodson is coming on board to pen Fast 11’s script. In doing so, this makes her the first female screenwriter to hold such a position for an action movie. Ever. Hodson, who has previously worked on Bumblebee and Margot Robbie movie Birds of Prey, will be joined by Oren Uziel, who is set to be a co-screenwriter for the project.

But Fast 11 isn’t the only new movie Hodson is working on. She also wrote the screenplay for The Flash, which is set to be the DCEU’s grand finale. If you want to check it out, The Flash release date is June 16 — or if your film taste is neither fast nor furious, check out our guide to some of the best movies of all time.