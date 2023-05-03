Fast and Furious 10 trailer teases the end of the road in perfect way

The new Fast and Furious 10 trailer tugs on our heart strings as Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez remind us they're "ride or ride" in the action movies.

Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10

Fast and Furious

The Fast and Furious movies are coming to an end, and we’re getting all nostalgic. As the Fast and Furious 10 release date gets closer, trailers celebrating the legacy of the best action movie franchise have been released, and the latest is a doozy.

In the video, dedicated to Fast and Furious characters Dom Toretto and Letty, whose love has been a fixture, we see them prepare for one last ride. Over the clips and choice bits of dialogue, we’re hit by the dark, dulcet tones of ‘On the Nature of Daylight’ by Max Richter.

Audacious and melodramatic? Yes. Effective? Also yes. To make it even better, it’s a mashup featuring ‘This Bitter Earth’ by Dinah Washington. This version’s not fresh for life a quarter mile at a time, no no – it was conceived for Martin Scorsese‘s thriller movie Shutter Island.

Fast and Furious borrowing from Richter and Scorsese — let it never be said this franchise is modest. But genuinely, the teaser tugs on your heartstrings.

YouTube Thumbnail

What will become of the Fast and the Furious cast now they’re staring down the finish line? We know Fast X is the first of a two-parter conclusion, who’ll be left standing? How many cars will get wrecked? So many questions, and among them we have Jason Momoa’s movie villain, who’s got a vendetta against Dom (but who doesn’t, really?)

All will become clearer when Fast X opens on May 19. In the meantime, there’s something in our eye — check out our new movies and best movies guides.

