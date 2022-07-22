Vin Diesel’s Fast 10 pay cheque revealed

You can’t put a price on family… unless that price is millions of dollars, apparently. In a new report by Variety, it was revealed that Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto in the Fast and Furious franchise, is being paid a whopping $20 million to star in the upcoming action movie sequel.

With a $300 million budget, it looks like no expense is being spared on preparing for the Fast 10 release date. Along with Fast and Furious 11, the thriller movies are set to be the grand finale to the franchise, so it’s no surprise that they’re pulling out all the stops. Fast X will be directed by Louis Letterer after Justin Lin, a long-time director of the franchise, stepped down earlier during the production process.

Diesel will be joined by an all-star cast for the Fast and Furious movie series’ epic two-part finale, including the likes of Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno, Brie Larson, Ludacris, Charlize Theron, Scott Eastwood, and Helen Mirren. Naturally, the rest of the cast playing Fast and Furious characters are getting paid pretty nicely too. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that at least $100 million was spent on seven and eight-figure cast salaries of Fast X alone.

This is a stark contrast to the first Fast and Furious movie, for which Vin Diesel was only (!) paid $2 million. His eight-figure salary for Fast X, however, puts him neck-and-neck with countless other movie biz mainstays.

According to Variety, other Hollywood stars who received $20 million include Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds for Spirited, Chris Hemsworth for Extraction 2, Tom Hardy for Venom 2, Joaquin Phoenix for Joker 2, and Denzel Washington for The Equalizer 3.

Meanwhile, his Hobbs and Shaw co-star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is receiving $22.5 million for Black Adam. Yeah… maybe don’t tell Vin that…

Fast X will be released in theatres on May 19, 2023.