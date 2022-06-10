John Cena teases Fast and Furious 10 return

John Cena could be set for a return to the Fast and Furious franchise for the upcoming Fast 10 release date, as the evidence piles up to suggest he will reunite with the Fast family. In a post on his Instagram, Cena shared an image of the necklace belonging to his Fast and Furious character, which is the biggest hint to date that he will reprise the role for the upcoming action movie.

After appearing in the previous Fast and Furious movie as Dom Toretto’s long-lost brother, Jakob Toretto, it wasn’t clear whether we would see John Cena in the thriller movie series again. But as we know, there’s always a chance for a family reunion in the Fast franchise.

Cena has recently been spotted around London with fellow DCEU actor Jason Momoa, who is set to play one of the villains in Fast and Furious 10, further fuelling the rumours that the Peacemaker star will return to the Fast family for the penultimate movie.

On his Instagram, John Cena posted an image of the huge crucifix necklace that his character wears in the movie. Of course, Vin Diesel’s character also wears a similar piece of jewellery, and the meeting of the estranged brothers was a huge plot point for Fast 9.

At the end of the previous film, Jakob Toretto drives off into the sunset having redeemed himself, with Dom telling him to never look back. Cena clearly didn’t listen though, as it would appear he is heavily hinting at Jakob’s return.

The Fast and Furious cast is growing all the time, with MCU star Brie Larson, Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, and musical movie legend Rita Moreno already added to the cast for the next movie.