The Suicide Squad: who is Peacemaker?

Of all of the ne’er-do-well, scoundrels, and villains James Gunn’s brought to the big screen in his new DCEU movie, The Suicide Squad, none are perhaps more interesting than Peacemaker. Played by the always charming John Cena, Peacemaker is a villain wholly dedicated to the idea of peace. In fact, he’s so dedicated he’s willing to do anything to preserve it, even kill.

A pretty obscure comic book character who even the most dedicated of comic book readers would probably have trouble explaining. Don’t worry, though. We’ve done some digging to get to the bottom of who Peacemaker really is, both in the DC Extended Universe and the DC comics universe (we believe in being thorough when it comes to investigating characters in superheroes in action movies).

We’ve broken down his strengths, weaknesses, and when you’ll next see the musclebound ‘superhero’. So grab your tightest red shirt, get on your silver toilet seat shaped helmet, and get ready to do anything in the name of peace. Here’s everything we know about Peacemaker. Warning spoilers for The Suicide Squad ahead!

Who is Peacemaker?

There have actually been several Peacemaker’s in DC comics over the years, but for the sake of this article, we’ll be talking about Christopher Smith, the version Cena is playing in the film. First introduced in Charlton Comics (Before DC bought them out), Smith is a pacifist diplomat who becomes so dedicated to peace that he believes anything can be justified to preserve it, including the use of force.

Becoming the deadly vigilante Peacemaker, Smith blasts his way through various villains threatening world peace until eventually being recruited by the organisation Checkmate. This clandestine intelligence organisation sends Smith on several missions until he becomes too unstable to make an effective agent and cut him loose.

Make mine Marvel! The Marvel Cinematic Universe in Order

After that, Peacemaker made sporadic appearances in various comics before finally becoming a member of Task Force X, aka The Suicide Squad.

In the DECU, Peacemaker retains several elements of his comic book counterpart, including his ‘ends justify the means philosophy, propensity for violence, and his frankly ridiculous helmet. In The Suicide Squad, Smith seems like an ordinary member of the team until the third act when it’s revealed Waller (Viola Davies) is using him as her secret weapon to ensure the secrets of Project Starfish never leave Corto Maltese.

What are Peacemaker’s powers?

Like Batman, Peacemaker doesn’t actually have any real superpowers. That doesn’t mean he’s helpless though, Pacemaker’s spent his entire life training his body to be the ultimate weapon so he’s in peak physical condition, knows multiple forms of hand-to-hand combat, and is also a surprisingly skilled gymnast. Not only that, he’s an expert marksman capable of building his own weapons if need be

Peacemaker’s costume further enhances his natural abilities. What looks like a red skin-tight t-shirt is, in fact, a powerful body armour that protects him from injury. He doesn’t wear that helmet for fun either, as well as protecting his head; it contains a radio, surveillance devices and in the comics, at least, a laser.

When will we next see Peacemaker?

Despite being shot in the chest, The Suicide Squad post-credit scene reveals he survived his encounter with Bloodsport. As we see Peacemaker lying in his hospital bed, two members of the Suicide Squad support team arrive and tell the doctor they need him healed so he can help them save the world.

This is clearly setting up the Peacemaker HBO Max TV series that James Gunn has been working on. Cena will reprise the role of Peacemaker in the upcoming show, which it’s been reported will explore the origins of the character. Peacemaker will consist of eight episodes and is scheduled to debut in January 2022.