Chris Hemsworth’s new Netflix movie Extraction 2 wraps filming

Extraction 2, the eagerly anticipated sequel to Chris Hemsworth’s 2020 Netflix action movie Extraction, has finished filming. Director Sam Hargrave announced the news on Instagram, posting a picture of the cast and crew, with a caption that thanked them all for their hard work.

“Thank you so much to our amazing cast and crew on Extraction 2. Without all of you, this film would not have been possible,” he wrote. “Thank you for making this epic journey so memorable and enjoyable. Thank you!!!” The news that the upcoming thriller movie has wrapped is hardly surprising. Extraction 2 started production all the way back in November 2021.

Unfortunately, like so many productions, the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic played havoc with the shoot, forcing the film to abandon plans to film in Australia and instead move production to Prague. Still, it was announced that Hemsworth had wrapped in late March, so it doesn’t seem like the film was delayed too much by the change in shooting location.

Written by MCU director Joe Russo, Extraction 2 sees Hemsworth reprise the role of black ops mercenary Tyler Rake. The last film ended with Rake facing an uncertain future, by which we mean he’d been shot in the neck and left for dead.

Still, you can’t keep a good action hero down, and Extraction ended with the tease that Rake had somehow survived his ordeal. We shouldn’t be surprised by his survival. Extraction became the most-watched original film in Netflix’s history, with 99 million households watching it in its first four weeks online.

A sequel was quickly greenlit with the Russo Brothers (both of whom contributed to the story) saying that they hoped to help make a series of films set within the world of Extraction.

Extraction 2 doesn’t have a release date, but we know it’s coming to streaming service Netflix sometime this year.