Chris Hemsworth shares photo of intense Extraction 2 training regime

Chris Hemsworth has been in Prague for the last few months filming the follow up to the popular Netflix action movie Extraction. He has been updating his 53 million Instagram followers since November with pictures from the snowy city and his latest update shows him in intense training for his role of a mercenary – the fabulously named Tyler Rake.

On November 25, Hemsworth uploaded a video and photo of himself and wife Elsa Pataky enjoying local delicacy trdelnik – a cone-shaped pastry filled with fruit and cream. Just yesterday, he shared photos of him and Elsa with bubblegum ice cream, dipped in sprinkles, wrapped in cotton candy.

On December 3 and December 9, Hemsworth shared photos and video from the snowy and windy set, which appeared to show him clinging onto the side of a train. On Christmas Day, he shared a video of him playing in big snow drifts with his brother Liam and his children. But in between all the snowy fun and eating all of the sweet treats the Czech Republic has to offer, Hemsworth is keen to demonstrate that he is taking his training seriously as well.

Today’s post says; “Finishing the week strong with some well deserved Iron Punishment!!” And you can see the toll that all of the extreme exercise is taking on Hems’ bulging muscles below;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth)

The first Extraction movie was filmed in the very different tropical climates of India, Bangladesh and Thailand, as well as Hemsworth’s native Australia. While the ending of that movie left it ambiguous as to whether Tyler Rake was alive or dead, Hemsworth filming the sequel has kind of cleared that question up. In one of his Insta videos, Hemsworth says; “I’m alive! How? You’ll have to find out. Watch the movie. Stay tuned.” He also included “Tyler Rake lives!!” in the caption.

Clearly, Etraction 2 will have a very different atmosphere to the first movie, with the snowy Prague setting providing a very different backdrop. The first movie saw Rake becoming emotionally attached to the child that had to be “extracted,” but the plot details of the sequel are currently unknown.

Joe Russo, who Hemsworth is obviously very familiar with from the MCU, has written the screenplay for the second movie. Director Sam Hargrave was Chris Evans’ stunt double, then a stunt coordinator on many of the MCU movies, and he’s back for the Extraction sequel too.

While we wait for more details on Extraction 2, check out our guide to the best action movies.