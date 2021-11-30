Extraction 2 is now filming

Production on the highly anticipated action movie, Extraction 2 has now officially begun. Taking to social media, Sam Hargrave, the film’s director, shared the news that the Netflix sequel starring Chris Hemsworth, of Marvel fame, as the black-ops mercenary Tyler Rake is now filming in Prague.

Posting a video to Instagram, Hargrave updated followers on the status of the thriller movie, along with the caption, “Shoot Day 1 is in the books on Extraction 2! We have such an amazing cast and crew…Excited about this one!!!” In the clip, the director is seen walking outside while it snows behind him. “Well, that’s a wrap on day one here on Extraction 2 at the train location,” Hargrave says in the video. “We got a lot of snow today, but it looks pretty great on camera, so we’ll take it.”

After the first Extraction movie broke records for the streaming service, becoming the most-watched original film on Netflix – until the movie Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds stole its crown – fans have been waiting patiently for news on Extraction 2. So far, no plot details on the upcoming film have been shared, and Netflix has only released one teaser video for the flick since announcing the project.

However, with Hargrave’s new video, it seems like fans can expect to see Tyler facing some freezing temperatures this time around, moving the story away from the hot Bangladesh setting seen in the first Extraction movie. We are also curious about what action scenes will be involved at the “train location” Hargrave mentions in his Instagram post – stay tuned for updates. You can watch Hargrave’s video for yourself below:

Hargrave is directing the flick, while Joe Russo also returns to the Extraction series, having penned the new script for Extraction 2. The film will be produced by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo’s production company AGBO and will be released exclusively on Netflix.

Currently, there is no release date for Extraction 2. However, since filming has now begun, we will likely hear news and potentially see the first trailer in the following months. While we wait on more heart-racing updates, why not look over our guide to the best spy movies of all time.