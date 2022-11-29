Billie Eilish isn’t in Euphoria season 3, but she wants to be

Billie Eilish was the first artist born in the 21st century to reach number one on the American billboard charts. Still only aged 20, she has released an EP, two albums, and won seven Grammys. Eilish has already headlined both Coachella and Glastonbury. She has also been selected to perform a James Bond theme song – which is quite the accolade – and won an Oscar for doing so. The HBO hit teen series Euphoria has also used Eilish’s song ‘you should see me in a crown’ as part of its eclectic soundtrack.

For the last six years (since she was 14 years old), Eilish has given Vanity Fair a video interview on October 18 of each year. For her 2022 video, she asked her Instagram followers (she has over 100 million) to ask the questions. One of the questions asked is; “what is the biggest rumour about you?”

A previous version of Eilish answers the question with; “that I sold my soul to Satan?” The 2022 version of Eilish says; “Oh! That I’m in the third season of Euphoria! That’s not true. I’d like to be! Euphoria is fucking fire!”

Euphoria stars Zendaya (the Spider-Man movies, and Dune) as a drug-addicted teenager in High School. It co-stars Hunter Schafer, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Maude Apatow, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Javon Walton, Austin Abrams, Storm Reid and Sydney Sweeney. Colman Domingo plays a mentor to Zendaya’s character, and appeared in a special one-off episode with her.

The cast are starting to age-out of High School somewhat, so the third season could see some of the characters head for college – if any studying or test-taking has actually taken place in between all the sex, fights, scandals and shoot-outs? Zendaya has said that she wants to see her character Rue in a better place next season.

