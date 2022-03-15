Sing-Along version of Encanto coming to Disney Plus

Disney Sing-Along Songs were a popular hit with kids, on VHS then DVD, from the mid-1980s to the mid-2000s. They featured collections of Disney songs from the movies and TV shows, with the lyrics onscreen. A little Mickey Mouse would bounce along the words, karaoke-style, so you could… sing along. Now, Disney Plus is going to be bringing Sing-Along versions of their popular musicals to the streaming service, starting with Encanto.

According to Disney, Encanto has already had over 180 million views since coming to Disney Plus, with the average audience-member watching it over five times so far. Those of us who have (or used to have) young children will recognise the phenomenon of the little tykes wanting their favourite Disney or Pixar movies over and over again. Hearing Let it Go from Frozen can still provoke a fight-or-flight response in some of us… shudder.

Encanto has the most popular Disney soundtrack for decades, with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda and ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ being the break-out hit. ‘Dos Oruguitas’ has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars. It therefore makes sense that Encanto would be the Sing-Along pioneer for Disney Plus.

It’s easy to imagine that Sing-Along parties and sleepovers will become popular, once Disney Plus introduces the idea to a new generation. It’s similar to karaoke, but you get the added benefit of having an emotional attachment to the characters and storyline that surround the song.

It’s not yet known if this will be limited to Disney animated movies, or will be extended to the live-action versions too. Disney have churned out more and more live-action movies, with Pinocchio, The Little Mermaid and Snow White all on their way soon.

