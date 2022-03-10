Tom Hanks is Geppetto in first look at Disney Plus’s Pinocchio

The House of Mouse is back at it again with its live-action shenanigans. The streaming service Disney Plus has revealed the first look at the upcoming live-action adaptation of the animated movie Pinocchio, with Tom Hanks front and centre as everyone’s favourite toymaker, Geppetto.

Set to release in September 2022, Pinocchio is the retelling of the classic 1940 Disney movie of the same name. Based on Italian author Carlo Collodi’s novel, ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’, the movie tells the story of a wooden puppet who sets out to become a ‘real boy’ and son for the lonely toymaker Geppetto. From the first look shared by Disney Plus, it seems like the upcoming film will be sticking close to the 40s family movie – looks-wise at least. The puppet in frame is almost identical to the animation, as is Geppetto’s workshop.

Tom Hanks himself has gone through an impressive amount of hair and makeup to fit the original look of the cartoon character. Hanks, known for his work in hit films such as Forrest Gump and Cast Away, has been decked out in a grey curly wig and fluffy fake moustache for his upcoming Disney role.

Below is the first look at Tom Hanks as Geppetto:

Robert Zemeckis helms Disney’s upcoming adaptation from a screenplay written by him and Chris Weitz. However, it isn’t the only Pinocchio film heading our way this year. Two other movies about the wooden puppet are in the works.

On March 22, Lionsgate is releasing Pinocchio: A True Story, seeing Pauly Shore star in the titular role. Netflix is also in the Pinocchio race with its animated adaptation scheduled for December – helmed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson.

