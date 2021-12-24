Encanto is available to stream on Disney Plus now

Disney Plus is in the giving mood this festive season and is gifting its subscribers with a chance to watch one of 2021’s best animated movies – Encanto. Starring Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklynn Nine-Nine) and John Leguizamo ( Ice Age), Encanto tells the story of a magical family in Colombia who must mend their fractured bonds to save their home and superpowers.

The Disney movie, directed by Zootopia creators Byron Howard and Jared Bush, along with Charise Castro Smith, was released in November 2021 and has been riding high on praise since its debut. Currently, Encanto holds an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, and at the time of writing, has grossed over $180 million worldwide. In our review for the film, we praised the art and songs in the flick: “Encanto feels fresh as it celebrates Colombian culture while giving us the typical high-quality art and finish that we’ve all come to expect from the studio. ”

So, needless to say, it seems like animation lovers better get their singing voices ready and start renewing their subscriptions to the house of mouse’s streaming service. Encanto hits the streamer a month after its big release. Fans will also be happy to hear that the movie won’t be included on Disney’s Premier Access. Meaning you can stream the film on the platform now, at no extra cost if you are signed up to Disney Plus‘s services.

This Encanto release applies to both the UK and US. You can watch the trailer for the family movie below.

The official synopsis for Encanto reads: “Encanto tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel (Beatriz). But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.”

If you are after more picks from the magical kingdom, here is our list of the best movies on Disney Plus.