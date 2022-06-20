How to watch Elvis – can you stream the new Tom Hanks movie?

How can you watch Elvis? Baz Luhrmann, the highly acclaimed filmmaker behind the likes of Romeo + Juliet and Moulin Rouge!, has now turned his attention to one of the biggest American musicians of all-time.

In Luhrmann’s drama movie, Austin Butler takes on the King of Rock’n’ Roll, Elvis Presley. The film follows the storied singer from his humble roots in Mississippi, right through to dominating the musical industy in the US and around the world. Tom Hanks leads the supporting cast, as colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s manager. As is typical of Luhrmann, the film uses an evocative aesthetic, incorporating musical elements to capture what it was like to be electrified by Presley’s swagger.

You may be wondering how to watch Elvis, and we’re pleased to inform you that you have options. Luhrmann’s biopic will be available both theatrically and on streaming, but with a gap in between the two. Unfortunately, what you get and when depends on where you live as well – sorry, film distribution isn’t always easy. That said, let’s skip the pleasantries and get to the headline performance.

How can you watch Elvis?

You can see Elvis in cinemas in the UK and the US from June 24. Baz Luhrmann’s film is getting a wide release in both territories, so you should have little problem finding a screen near you, especially if there’s a multiplex in the vicinity.

Like many films over the last two years, Elvis was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The release date shifted several times, starting in October 2021 before becoming part of our cinematic summer. Now it’s here, and it’s time for the King to take the stage at last.

Can you stream Elvis?

At the time of writing, you cannot stream Elvis. The movie will have a full theatrical run before moving to home media and digital platforms. However, there is some good news if you’re keen to check the film out in the comfort of your own home.

Always on my mind: The best movies of all time

Elvis is included in Warner Bros’s mandate of releasing its movies on HBO Max after 45-days. If you’re a resident of the United States, that means you can find it on the platform from August 8. No word on the equivalent for the UK – watch this space.