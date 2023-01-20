Why is Austin Butler still talking like Elvis? The king of rock and roll is a music legend, and many have tried to impersonate Elvis through the years, be it on the silver screen or on the karaoke machine. Austin Butler succeeded more than most, but he may have dived into the role a little too much it seems.

Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 movie Elvis detailed the rise and fall of the legendary musician and saw Austin Butler take on the titular role. The movie based on a true story was released months ago, and wrapped production in March 2021, but the project has had a lasting effect on its star.

In interviews and at awards ceremonies, Austin Butler is still talking like Elvis and many are wondering what’s going on and how to stop it. Well, here’s the explanation.

Why is Austin Butler still talking like Elvis?

To put it simply, Austin Butler committed to the role of Elvis Presley so intensely over such a long period of time that he just cannot shake the accent and intonations associated with Elvis.