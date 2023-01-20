Why is Austin Butler still talking like Elvis? The king of rock and roll is a music legend, and many have tried to impersonate Elvis through the years, be it on the silver screen or on the karaoke machine. Austin Butler succeeded more than most, but he may have dived into the role a little too much it seems.
Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 movie Elvis detailed the rise and fall of the legendary musician and saw Austin Butler take on the titular role. The movie based on a true story was released months ago, and wrapped production in March 2021, but the project has had a lasting effect on its star.
In interviews and at awards ceremonies, Austin Butler is still talking like Elvis and many are wondering what’s going on and how to stop it. Well, here’s the explanation.
Why is Austin Butler still talking like Elvis?
To put it simply, Austin Butler committed to the role of Elvis Presley so intensely over such a long period of time that he just cannot shake the accent and intonations associated with Elvis.
Speaking to ABC Gold Coast
, Butler’s voice coach Irene Bartlett said: “Because of COVID shutdowns, he was working on it all the time, and it’s difficult to switch off something you’ve spent so much focus time on. What you saw in that Golden Globes speech, that’s him. It’s genuine, it’s not put on.”
“I feel sorry people are saying that, you know, it’s still acting [but] he’s actually taken [the voice] on board. I don’t know how long that will last, or if it’s going to be there forever,” Bartlett added.
As for Butler himself, he told Variety
: “It’s hard for me to talk about. I can’t really reflect on it too much. I don’t know the difference. I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must because I hear it a lot.”
“I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time,” Butler added. “I had three years where [Elvis] was my only focus in life, so I’m sure there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”
So, there you have it. Butler basically just went full method for the role of Elvis in the musical
, and the habits have stuck around. They may disappear over time, or it may last forever, but it sounds like the actor can’t help it either way.
