Is Dune streaming? How to watch the sci-fi movie epic

Is Dune streaming? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Dune, including potential streaming option.

Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction movie Dune, adapted from the Frank Herbert book of the same name, is one of the best movies of the decade so far. It follows Paul Atreides as he’s transported to the sand-covered planet of Arrakis and dropped into a brutal, intergalactic drug war over Spice, the most valuable substance in the universe. Ahead of the Dune 2 release date, we’ve looked at if Dune is streaming and other options on how to watch the movie.

Where can I watch Dune?

Dune is available to watch on the streaming service HBO Max, in addition to Amazon Prime Video through VOD. The thriller movie originally arrived in theatres in October 2021, and now we’re looking forwards to the Dune 2 release date in November 2023.

Is Dune streaming?

Dune is available to stream on HBO Max. You can also watch the movie on VOD on Amazon Prime here. Dune became available on streaming service HBO Max right from when it started screening in theatres.

Can I watch Dune online?

Dune is available to watch online through streaming options. You can watch Dune online on HBO Max, and through VOD on Amazon Prime Video.

Is Dune on Netflix?

Dune is not streaming on Netflix. The movie is available on competitor streaming service HBO Max.

Is Dune on Disney Plus?

Dune is not streaming on Disney Plus. The movie is available on competitor streaming service HBO Max.

Is Dune on Prime Video?

Dune is available to rent and purchase digitally on Amazon Prime Video. It is not available on the platform for free however, even for subscribers.

When is Dune out on Blu-ray and 4K?

Dune released on Blu-ray and 4K on January 11, 2022. This version came with a long list of special features, including ‘Filmbooks’ for much of the lore and mythology, as well as short featurettes that go behind-the-scenes on aspects of the overall design of the blockbuster.

You can pre-order the Blu-ray or 4K on Amazon UK here, and on Amazon US here.

