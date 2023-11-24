When is Doctor Who on Disney Plus? Things are about to get real timey-wimey around here. Ahead of Ncuti Gatwa’s Christmas debut as The Doctor, we’re being blessed with three 60th Anniversary specials that will see the return of David Tennant’s enigmatic Doctor and Catherine Tate’s mouthy Donna.

For Doctor Who fans, the 60th Anniversary release date is the small screen event of the year. David Tennant is our favorite Doctor incarnation by a mile, and Catherine Tate’s hilarious Donna also stands as one of our most beloved companions of the revival era. If you just can’t wait to watch the continuation of the sci-fi series, we’ve got you covered with all the need-to-knows on how to tune in.

When is Doctor Who on Disney Plus?

From Saturday, November 25 at 10.30 am PT/1.30 pm ET, you’ll be able to watch the first new episode of the Anniversary Specials on Disney Plus, titled ‘The Star Beast’.

The next two specials ‘Wild Blue Yonder’ and ‘The Giggle’ will join the platform on Saturday, December 2 and Saturday, December 9, respectively. Not long to go at all — you can practically hear the warbling of the TARDIS now.

There are three specials in total and a Christmas special that will arrive on December 25 to introduce Ncuti Gatwa as the newest titular Time Lord. Again, this will join the slate of everything new on Disney Plus next month.

UK viewers will be able to watch the new episodes on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, so the House of Mouse is the best bet for those across the pond to join the fun.

Right now, there have been no announcements by Disney Plus to confirm if the entire Doctor Who collection will end up on the streaming service in the near future, but all new episodes will end up there, so we have reason to believe the House of Mouse will eventually land up with the full Who history at some point.

In the meantime, you can stream past episodes of the series on Max. For more on one of the greatest sci-fi exports of all time, check out our guides to the 15th Doctor’s sidekick, Neil Patrick Harris’ villain, and take a look at our list of the best time travel movies.

You can also see the 10 Doctor Who episodes that defined David Tennant’s time in the TARDIS, and take a look at the best TV series of all time for more greats.