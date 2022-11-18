Doctor Who: who is the 15th Doctor’s companion?

Who is the 15th Doctor’s companion? After so many months of mystery, we suddenly seem to know quite a lot about the future of Doctor Who. For a start, we know that Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor regenerated into David Tennant as the 14th Doctor, in her final episode The Power of the Doctor.

We also know that Tennant will be the 14th Doctor for three special 60th anniversary episodes, and that he will be joined by a cast including Catherine Tate, Yasmin Finney, and the late Bernard Cribbins. After these three special episodes, Ncuti Gatwa from the Netflix series Sex Education will be taking over as the 15th Doctor.

The 15th Doctor’s tenure is set to begin with Doctor Who series 14, and that means that the Time Lord will be needing a new companion. We’ve been in the dark over who has been cast as the first companion of this new era, but no longer. So, who is the 15th Doctor’s companion?

Who is the 15th Doctor’s companion?

Millie Gibson will be the 15th Doctor’s companion named Ruby Sunday, as revealed on the BBC’s annual Children in Need programme. Some fans expected that the new (and returning) showrunner, Russell T Davies, would bring in a face who he had worked with before, with popular suggestions for companion previously being names like Lydia West and Ruth Madeley. However, those expectations have been proven wrong.

Gibson and Gatwa will have a lot of pressure on their shoulders after reports of a new huge budget for the TV series coincided with a deal with streaming service Disney Plus. So, whether the announcement was one that you expected or not, it’s a very, very exciting time to be a fan of Doctor Who.

Doctor Who: who is Millie Gibson?

Millie Gibson, the actor, who will be joining Ncuti Gatwa as the face of the sci-fi series, is best known for her time in Coronation Street. The 18 year old has been in the famous UK drama series since 2019 as Kelly Neelan. She has also been in the series Butterfly, and Jamie Johnson.

