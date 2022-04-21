Disenchanted release date – when is Enchanted 2 coming to Disney Plus?

When is the Disenchanted release date? Buzz about a potential sequel to the smash hit 2007 musical has been around since 2010, with Hairspray’s Adam Shankman confirmed to be on board to direct and co-produce the Disney movie. Barry Sonnenfeld and Barry Josephson are also co-producers for Disenchanted, while Brigitte Hales, Richard LaGravenese, Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber all worked on the romance movie’s script alongside Shankman.

With Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel both set to make their musical debuts in this film, Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz are both back to write new songs for the comedy movie, which is set to drop exclusively on Disney Plus. Although the rom-com won’t be getting a theatrical release, Disney undoubtedly hopes to replicate the explosive success of 2007’s Enchanted, which raked in 340.5 million at the box office, and earned a slew of prestigious award nominations at the Oscars, Golden Globes, and Emmys.

With the fantasy movie currently pitted for a fall 2022 release date, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the Disenchanted release date, trailer, cast and plot.

When is the Disenchanted release date?

We have information straight from the horse’s mouth — during Disney Plus Day on November 12 2021, the streaming service revealed the Disenchanted would be coming directly to the streaming service in fall 2022.

Initially, filming started in May 2021 and wrapped in August that year, with the majority of shooting taking place in various locations in Ireland. But unfortunately, a lukewarm reaction to early screen tests meant reshoots had to take place across spring 2022.

“They (the production team) did have to reshoot some scenes,” an industry insider told the Irish Independent. “As of March 28, reshoots have been under way in Buckinghamshire, England due to mixed reception at a test screening. Reshoots will also take place in New York City and are expected to last until April.”

Provided the reshoots wrap up on time in April, we may well still be on track for a fall 2022 release date — especially as Disney Plus hasn’t announced anything about the movie being pushed back. But these dramatic changes to the movie will definitely throw a spanner in the works and potentially cause for things to slow down, so don’t be surprised if the release date ends up being delayed.

Is there a Disenchanted trailer?

We’ll get to the point — unfortunately, there is no Disenchanted trailer as of yet.

However, we do have a few little teaser pictures that have emerged.

On Disney Plus Day in November 2021, the streaming service unveiled the official title card for the movie, while images from the set of Disenchanted show Dempsey and Adams in fairy-tale-like costumes while a small British village in Marlow, Buckinghamshire was transformed into a floral-adorned, medieval, fairy-tale village.

If the movie’s release date of fall 2022 is unaffected by the reshoots, we can probably expect a trailer sometime in the summer months, along with a more exact release date. But for now, at least we have the pictures to pore over!

Disenchanted plot

The ending of Enchanted saw Giselle decide to stay in the real world after falling in love with Robert, while Robert’s now-ex girlfriend Nancy Tremaine decided to jump into an animated rebound relationship with Prince Edward and head to Andalasia.

According to the movie’s official synopsis, Disenchanted takes place fifteen years after the first movie, and sees Giselle moving with Robert and Morgan to the suburb of Monroeville. But wait — what was the last name of this movie’s main villain, played by Maya Rudolph? Malvina Monroe. The synopsis of the movie tells us that Malvina oversees the quiet suburb of Monroeville, but everything may not be as it seems as she has “nefarious intentions for the family.”

Meanwhile, as Giselle juggles life with her new home and family, problems start to arise and she starts to question whether she really had her happily ever after. The synopsis tells us that Giselle then wishes her and her family’s life were a fairy-tale — but this wish “inadvertently [turn] the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down” in the process.

“The spell backfires, with Giselle rushing to save her family and her homeland of the Kingdom of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight,” the synopsis reads.

In a 2021 interview with Variety, Dempsey described Disenchanted as a “midlife crisis movie” — so it certainly looks like Giselle’s magical midlife crisis and its consequences for the two worlds will be a focal point of the movie alongside whatever trouble Malvina Monroe and her (presumed) son, Tyson Monroe (Kolton Stewart) bring.

Who are the Disenchanted cast?

The good news is, a lot of your old favourites will be returning for Enchanted 2! Amy Adams will be back as Giselle, Patrick Dempsey will return as Robert, and Idina Menzel and James Marsden will both be back as Nancy and Prince Edward.

Dempsey’s on-screen daughter, Morgan, will also be returning — but given that she’s all grown up now, she will now be played by new actor Gabriella Baldacchino. Other new exciting additions to the cast include Glee star Jayma Mays as Ruby, Community star Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen and Maya Rudolph as the Disney villain for this movie — Malvina Monroe.

Disenchanted cast

Amy Adams as Giselle

Patrick Dempsey as Robert Philip

James Marsden as Prince Edward

Idina Menzel as Nancy Tremaine

Maya Rudolph as Malvina Monroe

Gabriella Baldacchino as Morgan Philip

Kolton Stewart as Tyson Monroe

Yvette Nicole Brown as Rosaleen

Jayma Mays as Ruby

Disenchanted is set to drop exclusively on Disney Plus sometime in 2022 — but in the meantime, you can watch the first film on the streaming service now!

