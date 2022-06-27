How to watch Minions 2 – can I stream The Rise of Gru?

How can I watch Minions 2? The Despicable Me animated movie franchise has enjoyed phenomenal success since the first movie back in 2010, and one of the key reasons for this is down to the Minions. The loveable little yellow fellas got their very own family movie back in 2015, and their second outing, Minions: The Rise of Gru is heading to cinemas very soon.

The kids movie will bring together an all-star cast, with Steve Carell reprising his role as Gru, and of course, he will be joined by the iconic cartoon creatures as they cause havoc and chat nonsense. The movie will take us back to the ’70s, as we see Gru and his Minions take on a supervillain team called the Vicious 6.

So, if you have a child who is crazy about Minions, or just fancy checking out the latest instalment in the animated series yourself, you’re probably wondering if this is a cinema trip or a streaming service job. Well, we’ve got all the details you need on how to watch Minions 2.

How can I watch Minions 2?

If you want to watch Minions 2 upon its release, you’ll have to head to the cinema, as this is movie is being released theatrically only at first. So book your tickets, stock up on treats, and get set to see Gru in all his big screen glory.

Minions 2 is released on July 1, 2022 in both the US and the UK.

Can I stream Minions 2?

At the moment, you cannot stream Minions 2. The movie is a theatrical exclusive upon its initial release, so there’s no way to watch it at home just yet.

Minions: The Rise of Gru will eventually be available on the Peacock platform for viewers in the US, 45 days after its initial release date. It remains to be seen when and how the movie will be made available for UK audiences, but we’ll keep you in the loop.

