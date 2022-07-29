DC League of Super-Pets 2 release date speculation, cast, and more

What is the DC League of Super-Pets 2 release date? When the world is in danger, who are you gonna call if not for the cutest band of superheroes on the block? The DCEU is expanding in the most adorable way, with the animated movie DC League of Super-Pets introducing the world to The Justice League’s faithful and equally talented companions.

Following the adventures of Superman’s dog Krypto (Dwayne Johnson), the Bat-Hound Ace (Kevin Hart) and more, the DC movie is one of the studio’s most fun animated entries and proves to be great for the whole family. Its story is pretty simple: when the Justice League is kidnapped by the guinea-pig Lulu, it is up to the animal gang to save their owners and the world. But despite the straightforward plot and being a standalone feature, DC League of Super-Pets has some surprising connections to future live-action DCEU films and two post-credit-scenes – all of which may leave you dying to know more.

So, like any good superhero, The Digital Fix is here to make your life easier. In anticipation of the expected sequel, we have gathered all the info you need to know about the DC League of Super-Pets 2 release date, cast, plot, and more.

DC League of Super-Pets 2 release date speculation

Bad news, floof enthusiasts. There is currently no release date for DC League of Super-Pets 2. This is pretty standard, considering no official announcement for the film has been made yet.

However, despite no confirmation on the sequel, we all know that it is just a matter of time before one is put into production – I mean, come on, who doesn’t want more cute flying superheroes, right?

We can already begin mapping out when DC League of Super-Pets 2 will potentially hit the big screen. The animators who worked on the first DC League of Super-Pets movie, did so for over two years.

Obviously, Covid-19 may have played a part in the process taking so long, but it is safe to assume, if made, a potential DC League of Super-Pets 2 will probably take at least over a year to finish.

So, assuming that the family movie impresses at the box office and Warner Bros greenlights a sequel in 2022, the earliest time a DC League of Super-Pets 2 could be heading our way is 2024. However, this is just an educated estimate. Keep your eyes on this page as we continue to update you on all the animated details.

DC League of Super-Pets 2 plot speculation

We don’t know what the plot of DC League of Super-Pets 2 will be exactly. But thanks to the events of the first film and statements from the flick’s director and co-writer Jared Stern, we can start painting a picture of what the hypothetical sequel may look like, and we could see Mercy and Lulu team up to cause more havoc.

DC League of Super-Pets follows the talented animals battling it out against the evil guinea-pig, Lulu, in order to save the kidnapped Justice League. The kids movie was full of fun, laughs, and it is likely that we will see all our small heroes back in action once again. Perhaps this time recruiting more members and potentially facing a new villain. However, saying that, we may also see Lulu return as the cute bad guy.

In the post-credit scene of the family movie, Lex Luthor’s assistant Mercy Graves rescues the trapped guinea-pig after she was defeated and thrown in a hot dog crate. Mercy explains how she doesn’t want to stand in Lex’s shadow anymore to Lulu, and the two officially became pet and owner. In the future we may see the two band together for a sequel going off on their own for more dastardly deeds.

Still even if Lulu is the villain again in DC League of Super-Pets 2, expect to see fresh faces. In the second post-credit scene of the film, Krypto met Black Adam’s dog. While this pooch’s appearance may have just been a joke to promote the upcoming live-action Black Adam release date, it also points to the animation opening the door for more pets in general.

In an interview with Screenrant, Stern shared that if a sequel ever did get made, he’d love to include some new DC characters in the mix.

“There’s a ton of amazing, fun animal characters in the DC canon, and we couldn’t fit all of them into this movie,” he explained. “There’s definitely a few that I know people love that are not in this one that I would love to have an appearance, again, if we’re blessed to have another one.”

With that in mind, we may get to see Bat-cow, Streaky the Super-Cat, or maybe we will meet Harley Quinn’s dog, Nathan the Dachshund. Like Stern said, there are plenty of animal friends in the DC comics to meet.

DC League of Super-Pets 2 cast speculation

We can’t have our cute little league without the main gang of super-pets, can we? Although nothing has been announced just yet, we are pretty confident that if a sequel is made, Dwayne Johnson will return as Superman’s dog Krypto, and Kevin Hart will come back as Ace the Bat-Hound.

Joining them will be Vanessa Bayer as Wonder Woman’s pot-bellied pig PB, Natasha Lyonne as the speedy turtle Terrific Whatzit, and Diego Luna as Green Lantern’s squirrel Chip.

Of course, if the pets return, that means that their owners probably will as well. With this in mind, John Krasinski as Superman, Keanu Reeves as Batman, Jameela Jamil as Wonder Woman, Dascha Polanco as Green Lantern, and John Earl as the Flash will reprise their DC parts too.

Here is a list of the expected DC League of Super-Pets 2 cast:

Dwayne Johnson as Krypto

Kevin hart as Bat-Hound

Vanessa Bayer as PB

Natasha Lyonne as Terrific Whatzit

Diego Luna as Chip

John Krasinski as Superman

Keanu Reeves as Batman

Jameela Jamil as Wonder Woman

Dascha Polanco as Green Lantern

John Earl as the Flash

Jemaine Clement as Aquaman

Marc Maron as Lex Luthor

Olivia Wilde as Louis Lane

Kate McKinnon as Lulu

Maya Erskine as Mercy Graves

As we mentioned previously, this cast list is likely to grow as Stern has expressed his desire to add new characters into the world. Currently, no new stars have been named, but we will keep our eyes peeled for any potential recruits.

And that’s all, folks! That is everything we know about the DC League of Super-Pets 2 release date, cast, and plot. For more extended universe fun, here’s our guide to everything we know about the Aquaman 2 release date.