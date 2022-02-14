Smallville star Tom Welling joins cast of action movie Deep Six

You may know him as Clark Kent from the hit TV series Smallville, or from his time on Lucifer, but Tom Welling is putting Superman and the devil behind him, as he joins the cast of the upcoming action movie Deep Six. Welling will take on a lead role in the movie, which will be written and directed by Scott Windhauser.

The thriller movie is set to begin shooting in April 2022 over in Rome, and will see Welling take on the role of Terry, who is released from prison and forced to go undercover in Italy. While there, his team of undercover agents are all taken out, and Welling’s character must navigate a psychopathic killer who is on a mission to sniff out the cops.

Of course, Welling is most well-known for his role in the TV series Smallville, where he played the character of Clark Kent for ten years between 2001 and 2011. Deep Six will mark his first foray into film since 2016, when he appeared in romance movie The Choice.

Joining Welling for the project are Cam Gigandet, Sidhartha Mallya, Cher Consenza, Al Linea, and Alessia Alciati. Consenza in particular will be familiar with the work of writer-director Scott Windhauser, having collaborated on the filmmaker’s previous movie Death in Texas.

“I really lucked out to get to work with such a great actor like Tom. I think he is really going to open a lot of eyes with this role,” Windhauser said when speaking to Deadline. “I can’t wait to show the world this project.”

Welling’s portrayal of a young Clark Kent was hugely popular at the time, acting as something of a precursor for the more recent Superman appearances in the DCEU. He has since reprised that role for a special episode of the Batwoman TV series, where he played a variant of Clark Kent.