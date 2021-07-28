Netflix releases new Lucifer season 6 photos

Good news for fans of the Devil Netflix has released some new photos from the upcoming season of Lucifer. The photos, which the streaming service shared on Twitter, reveal a little of what Lucifer’s up to now he’s God, as well as what Chloe’s up to. Perhaps the most exciting photo, though, is of Dan, who died at the end of season 5.

Presumably, this is a memory, but with all the hocus pocus and supernatural shenanigans that go on in Lucifer, we can’t be certain. The first teaser for Lucifer season six was released this weekend at Comic-Con, where they also revealed the show would debut on September 10 on the streaming service Netflix.

In the minute-long teaser, which Netflix captioned: “All bad things must come to an end”, Lucifer (Tom Ellis) can be seen driving around LA with reckless abandon. It then cuts to a montage of clips from the first five seasons before cutting back to the Devil as a cop pulls him over. Apologising to the officer, Lucifer says: “it’s his last night in LA.”

The fifth season’s finale saw Lucifer accidentally become God after sparing his brother Michael( Ellis). When asked if this will change the show’s dynamic in the sixth season and if Lucifer will still be helping the LAPD with their cases, Ellis said: “Oh, I think it’s in his DNA now. There may be the odd thing to solve, but he’s got a lot of mysteries to solve, to be honest, in Season 6.”

Blessing the timeline with a few photos from the final season of Lucifer. pic.twitter.com/RWrSMiaNp3 — Netflix (@netflix) July 27, 2021

Based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, Lucifer was first introduced in The Sandman. The character then got his own spin-off book which was adapted into the TV series.

Like the comic, the show sees Lucifer (Tom Ellis) abandon his throne in Hell in order to run a nightclub in Los Angles. He eventually meets Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), and the pair start a complicated relationship.

